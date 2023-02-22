Hera Pheri 3: It's official! Photo of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty from the sets goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNIELSHETTY_FC Viral photo from the sets of Heri Pheri 3

Rumours and speculations about the third installment of the iconic comedy franchise, Hera Pheri 3, have been swirling around the internet for the past few months. But now it seems team 'Hera Pheri' is all set for the third installment. The pictures from the sets featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are all over social media currently. In the viral picture, Akshay, Suniel, Paresh Rawal, producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others were seen posing for the camera.

In the viral photo, Akshay Kumar can be seen in the famous floral shirt and red pants, similar to his look in ‘Phir Hera Pheri’. According to social media reports the photo was taken during the shoot of the announcement video of the third part. Some time back, there were reports of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in the film due to the latter’s differences with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been made yet.

One of the users on Twitter shared the 'Hera Pheri 3' team picture and wrote, "Finally hera pheri 3 shooting star."

Another user wrote, "Hogi hogi hogi Phir Hera Pheri The original trio of Hera Pheri Shyam @SunielVShettySir ,Raju @akshaykumar Sir & Babu Bhayya @SirPareshRawal Sir on the sets of Hera Pheri 3 Super excited and we can't keep calm! #SunielShetty #AkshayKumar #PareshRawal #HeraPheri3."

According to the reports, earlier Akshay has stepped away from the franchise due to no clarity in the script. After this news, Paresh took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast. A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true."

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

