Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. Remembering the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Hema Malini referenced the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in her tribute. She also expressed gratitude to his millions of fans for continuing to remember the late actor.

A year has passed since the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, yet he continues to be deeply cherished by his loved ones and fans. Today marks his first death anniversary. On this occasion, Hema Malini paid an emotional tribute to her late husband on social media, sharing old photographs alongside a poignant note.

Hema Malini gets emotional on Dharmendra's death anniversary

On the occasion of his death anniversary, Hema Malini shared several old photographs of herself with Dharmendra. She wrote, "A whole year has gone by, yet my grief has not diminished. I am mourning the loss of a man who was not just my husband, but my everything, my friend, my guide, and my strength. In truth, he was my very existence."

An actor who remained grounded

The Sholay actress added, "Life feels so empty without him. His magnificent personality and innate goodness were reflected in his very nature. He was a unique individual who, despite reaching the pinnacle of success, always remained grounded and connected to his roots."

Hema Malini references the Bhagavad Gita

In her post, Hema Malini also referred to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. While acknowledging the belief that the soul is immortal and undergoes rebirth, she admitted that she continues to deeply miss Dharmendra's loving presence. She further thanked his millions of fans for remembering the late actor and sharing heartfelt messages celebrating his life and legacy.

Remembering Bollywood's 'He-Man', Dharmendra

Dharmendra, one of the most beloved actors in Hindi cinema, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. His demise marked the end of an era in Bollywood.

Renowned for his versatility and memorable performances, the legendary actor enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades. From romantic dramas to action-packed films, he delivered several memorable performances. His filmography includes Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Anupama, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Phool Aur Patthar.

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