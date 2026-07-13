Hema Malini picks Deepika Padukone over Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor and others for her biopic

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor and politician Hema Malini has been winning hearts for over six decades. She recently attended a celebration marking her 60 years in the film industry. During the event, she was asked whether Deepika Padukone would be the right choice to portray the 'Dream Girl' if a biopic on her life were ever made.

Hema Malini says Deepika Padukone can play her in a biopic

When asked if she considered Deepika the ideal choice to play her in a biopic, Hema said, 'If she wants to, she can do it. Anyone can do it. Deepika is a beautiful and talented girl.'

Hema and Deepika share a warm rapport. In 2015, the veteran actor chose Deepika to launch her 2017 biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

There is another interesting connection between the two actors. One of the two roles Deepika portrayed in her Bollywood debut, Om Shanti Om, was inspired by Hema Malini. Her character, Shantipriya, was referred to as the 'Dream Girl' in the film, a title that has long been associated with Hema Malini since the 1970s and 1980s.

Hema Malini reflects on her Diamond Jubilee celebration

Hema Malini also shared a post on X after the event celebrating her 60 years in the film industry. She wrote, 'What a memorable and wonderfully organised event. The celebration of my years in the film industry (Diamond Jubilee) was conducted with such pomp and grandeur that it was truly incredible.'

She added, 'The wonderful audience in the auditorium seemed completely immersed in the music of my films, and they stayed until the very end.'

Hema Malini's illustrious career

Known as Bollywood's 'Dream Girl', Hema Malini is an actor, politician, classical dancer and film producer. She rose to prominence in the late 1960s and went on to dominate Hindi cinema throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

She made her Hindi film debut opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968) and has since starred in several iconic films, including Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl, Satte Pe Satta, The Burning Train, Jugnu and Baghban.

Hema Malini’s last film appearance is the 2020 romantic comedy movie Shimla Mirchi, produced by Ramesh Sippy and featuring the lead actors, Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

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