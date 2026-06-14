Haunted 3D Ghosts of the Past in theatres: Remember the actress from 2011 film? Here's what she's doing now

New Delhi:

The second part of Vikram Bhatt's 2011 horror film Haunted 3D, titled Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, was released in theatres on June 12, 2026. Despite facing a major box office clash, it has surpassed expectations and drawn audiences back to cinemas.

As the film hits theatres, interest in its cast has also picked up again, particularly those who have watched the original film. One name that keeps coming up is the lead actress, who impressed with her performance and left a strong impact on viewers.

Let us tell you about actress Tia Bajpai, who played the role of Meera Sabharwal in the 2011 film Haunted 3D, and where she is now.

Remember Tia Bajpai from the original Haunted 3D: Where is she now?

Tia Bajpai portrayed the role of the tormented protagonist, Meera Sabharwal, in Vikram Bhatt's 2011 hit Haunted - 3D and receieved praised for her performance. Apart from acting, she is also a singer and actively shares her work on social media.

She has recently released music videos for songs including Mundeya Ve, Mehka Mehka, and Love Mafia.

Tia Bajpai participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005

Before acting, she began her career by participating in the TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2005. She was joined by Sharib Sabri in the singing competition show. Tia made her acting debut with Haunted 3D, which garnered attention.

Tia Bajpai's work front

On the work front, she was last seen in Vishal Pandya's directorial Hate Story IV, alongside Urvashi Rautela, Vivan Bhatena and Karan Wahi in lead roles. Tia also worked in the hit serial, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of Kaveri.

What is the story of Haunted 3D (2011)

Haunted 3D follows the story of Rehan (Mimoh Chakraborty), who travels to Ooty to prepare Glen Manor for sale, but after the caretaker’s death, he discovers the place is haunted. He begins experiencing supernatural events and learns of a tragic past through a letter from Meera Sabharwal, who was assaulted in 1936 by her piano teacher, Iyer, leaving her spirit trapped with his.

Also Read: Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past X Review: Is Mimoh's film worth watching? Know here