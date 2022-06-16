Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SRK/AISHWARYARAI Happy Father's Day 2022: Abhishek-Aaradhya to SRK-Suhana, here's looking at some popular father-daughter duos

Happy Fathers Day 2022: A father happens to be a daughter's superhero. The first man in any girl's life is his father who treats her in the right way possible and showers her with endless love. This is why a girl looks for her father in her partner. She wants her husband to possess all the good qualities of her father. We all know that Father's Day is around the corner. Many might be preparing for the big surprise for their dad while others will still be confused about what they should do to make their dad feel special. In case you are unversed, this year June 19 will be celebrated as Father's Day all around the globe. As the occasion fills us with love, here's pondering upon some popular father-daughter duos of your Bollywood industry who don't shy away from expressing their love for each other in public.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan:

We've seen SRK spending time with his family a number of times. But another thing that doesn't go unnoticed is the fact that he has been the strength of his daughter Suhana. Be it cheering her up or expressing his love for her, Shah Rukh Khan has always stood by her like a rock. Not only thus but he never shies away from posting on social media about Suhana be it on her birthday or her new movie announcement.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya:

Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan do their very best to keep their daughter Aaradhya from the limelight. Not only this but the actor considers her daughter to be his luck charm and is seen thanking God for blessing him with a daughter like Aaradhya. He is super protective of the little girl and doesn't leave anyone who mocks or trolls his daughter on social media.

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan:

Sara and Saif definitely make the best-looking father-daughter duo in the Bollywood industry. Despite the fact that Saif and Amrita Arora are divorced, Sara's relationship with her 'abba jaan' still remains dynamic. The candid behaviour during Koffee With Karan captured everyone's heart that left us thinking about how the two would look together in a single frame.

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor:

Anil Kapoor enjoys the stature of being the proud father of Bollywood fashionista, Sonam Kapoor. This father-daughter pair looks enchanted whenever they give any public appearance. Be it parties or Instagram posts, Sonam and Anil oomph up their adorable moments and leave fans calling them the most happening father-daughter duo of the industry.

Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt, who has carved a niche for her success in Bollywood feels proud that she had always enjoyed the support of her director father, Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt too feels emotional whenever he is addressed by someone as 'Alia's father.' The bonding between the dup is more like friends and Alia often asks for advice and guidance from her loving father.

Prakash Padukone and Deepika Padukone:

Deepika and dad Prakash seem to be the athlete father-daughter duo. Be it playing badminton together to attending several award nights together, they seem to share a great camaraderie and are definitely a rocking pair.