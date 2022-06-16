Happy Father's Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's inspirational onscreen dads

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood's onscreen fathers

It's time to celebrate the most important man in your life, your dad! A father plays the role of a mentor, a friend, and a guardian to his children all his life while showering them with selfless love. The third Sunday of June marks Father's Day, which is dedicated to all the amazing, hard-working and inspiring dads across the globe. As we gear up to celebrate Father's Day 2022 on June 19, take a look at some of the best and most inspirational onscreen dads of Bollywood.

From Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban, Anil Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do, Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, here are Bollywood on-screen dads to look up to.

Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat was seen playing the role of a father who wanted a son who would fulfill his dream of winning a medal for his country in wrestling. However, he ends up having four daughters instead. Initially, he feels sad and thinks of giving up on his dreams. Just then an incident, where his elder daughters Geeta and Babita come home one day after beating up some boys, gives him hope and, who can forget the famous dialogue "hamari chori choro se kam hai ke".

Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban (2003)

One of the most popular family dramas, Baghban tells the story of Amitabh Bachchan aka Raj Malhotra and his wife Pooja, played by Hema Malini. They believe in family values and raise four sons in a loving manner. However, later in life, they are left neglected and abandoned by their own children. Their adopted son Salman Khan and his wife (Mahima Chaudhry) comes to their rescue. They are grateful and full of reverence- unlike the biological kids.

Rishi Kapoor/Paresh Rawal in 'Sharmaji Namkeen' (2022)

'Sharmaji Namkeen' starring the late Rishi Kapoor tells the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle. He raised his sons as a single father and looked after their needs and desires. The film also stars Paresh Rawal.

Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium (2020)

The last released film of the late actor Irrfan Khan Angrezi Medium traces a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter (Radhika Madan). Irrfan Khan plays Champak, a dedicated and amazing father who is bent on sending his daughter to London for further studies amid all the issues he faces while arranging for the fees.

Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul the father was way different and more responsible than Rahul the flirtatious college boy. We witness his adorable relationship with his daughter Anjali, whom he raised as a single father. Whenever the father and daughter duo come on screen, there is an instant affection and a connection among the audience. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan poses with AR Rahman & his son Ameen at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding | PIC

Anil Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

At first, Anil Kapoor appears to be a patriarchal dad who wants his children to follow his instructions. But as the plot unfolds, we realise that he is a protective father, to the point of almost beating up his daughter's husband who misbehaves with her. Later, he also apologised to his wife and children for not caring about her desires over the years.

