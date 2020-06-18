Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THROUGHTHECINEMA Happy Father's Day 2020: Best, inspirational onscreen dads of Bollywood

A father plays the role of a mentor, a friend, and a guardian to his children all his life while showering them with selfless love. The third Sunday of June marks Father-s Day- a day dedicated to all the amazing, hard-working and inspiring dads across the globe. This is the day when we get an opportunity to thank our fathers for keeping us before anything else. As we gear up to celebrate Father's Day 2020 on June 21, here are some of the best and inspirational onscreen days of Bollywood from Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban to Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium.

Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan in Dangal

Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat was seen playing the role of a father who wanted a son who would fulfill his dream of winning a medal for his country in wrestling. However, he ends up having four daughters instead. Initially, he feels sad and thinks of giving up on his dreams. Just then an incident, where his elder daughters Geeta and Babita come home one day after beating up some boys, gives him hope and, who can forget the famous dialogue "hamari chori choro se kam hai ke". It is then we see Aamir Khan as the dedicated and strict father who trains his daughter enough to achieve the success in winning medals for India.

Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban (2003)

One of the most popular family dramas, Baghban tells the story of Amitabh Bachchan aka Raj Malhotra and his wife Pooja, played by Hema Malini. They believe in family values and raise four sons in a loving manner. However, later in life, they are left neglected and abandoned by their own children. Their adopted son Salman Khan and his wife (Mahima Chaudhry) comes to their rescue. They are grateful and full of reverence- unlike the biological kids.

Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420 (1997)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420

Inspired from the Hollywood film Mrs Doubtfire, Chachi 420 revolves around Kamal Haasan aka Jaiprakash Paswan, a middle-class man who finds it hard o make ends meet for his family. As a result of which, his wife leaves him and goes to her father's house, taking her daughter along with her. With the desire to see his beloved daughter played by none other than Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaiprakash Paswan disguises himself as a woman and starts working as a maid at his father-in-law's house.

Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium (2020)

The last released film of the late actor Irrfan Khan Angrezi Medium traces a beautiful bond between a father and his daughter (Radhika Madan). Irrfan Khan plays Champak, a dedicated and amazing father who is bent on sending his daughter to London for further studies amid all the issues he faces while arranging the fees.

Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul the father was way different and responsible than Rahul the flirtatious college boy. We witness his adorable relationship with daughter Anjali, whom he raised as a single father. Whenever the father and daughter duo come on screen, there is an instant affection and a connection among the audience.

