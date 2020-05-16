Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: The versatile actor talks about celebrating his birthday amid lockdown

Image Source : VICKY KAUSHAL/ INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal will be celebrating his birthday with his family.

Vicky Kaushal turns 32 on May 16 this year. However, the birthday celebration this year will be quite different due to the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. This year, Vicky will be celebrating his birthday quietly with his family members. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, "I never thought that we’d be in a situation where things literally come to a standstill. Leave alone a birthday in lockdown, I never even imagined a lockdown before”.

He even talked about quiet birthday celebrations in his childhood. Calling them special, Vicky said, "There were no cell phones to take selfies and record the event, nor peer pressure to post them. It was just about having a good time with friends. Those simple days from my childhood are special.”

Vicky added that he has no complaints as staying at home is no less than a luxury for him. “Look at what people, who are away from home or don’t have a home, are going through, including the frontline workers of the pandemic. By staying home, we can help flatten the curve,” he said.

Vicky has a couple of films in the pipeline-all of them look promising. Vicky will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh biopic by Shoojit Sircar, which is currently in the post-production phase. He will also star in Meghna Gulzar's Sam, a biopic on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He also has Immortal Ashwatthama, which will reunite him with his Uri director Aditya Dhar. And last but not the least, Vicky will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht.

