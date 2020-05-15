Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Popular 90s dance numbers of Dhak Dhak girl which only she could have nailed

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Thank You, Madhuri Dixit, for countless memories

Madhuri Dixit turned 53 on Friday. Besides subtle acting skills and queen of expressions, the actress has always been seen as synonymous to dance in Bollywood. Madhuri is one such name who still rules millions of hearts despite being 'not-so-active' in the industry for a long time. Several 90s kids have grown up seeing Madhuri dancing gracefully to Bollywood numbers and Ek Do Teen from Tezaab is one such track. The song was choreographed by ace choreographer Saroj Khan. Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan's collaboration has churned out several hits, including songs from Tezaab(1988), Dil (1990), Sailaab (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Beta (1992), Khalnayak (1993)and Raja (1995).

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Madhuri Dixit said that Ek Do Teen was a benchmark in her career. “The Ek Do Teen song turned the tables for me. Every producer wanted me to do a dance number in his or her film… We were shooting a song for Tridev. There were three actresses including Sonam and me. Sonam was a bigger star and so, she was made to stand in the centre for half the song. But as soon as Ek Do Teen became a hit, the producer changed our positions. I was in the centre,” she said.

Here're some Madhuri Dixit songs which will leave you tapping your feet besides reminiscing about the good old days.

Ek Do Teen from Tezaab

Kay Sera Sera from Pukar

Dhak Dhak from the movie Beta

Mera Piya Ghar Aya from Yaarana

Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak

Chane Ke Khet from the movie Anjaam

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage