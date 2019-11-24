Happy Birthday Amol Palekar: Golmaal to Naram Garam, 5 memorable films of the actor that can't be missed

Amol Palekar is one of the well-known actors of the 80s' and 90s' and was famous for his situational comedy films like Gol Maal, Rang, Birangi etc. Amol Palekar was the one who use to always play characters of a common man like he did in movies like Chhoti Si Baat, Gol Maal, and Chit Chor. So here are 5 memorable movies of Amol Palekar on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Golmaal

Golmaal remains Amol’s most iconic performance till date. The movie has brilliant combination of Utpal Dutt and Amol, which make it an all-time classic. In the movie, Amol played a double role as chalk and cheese as Ramprasad Sharma and Laxmanprasad Sharma to save his job. The chemistry between Palekar and Dutt was blockbuster. Songs like ‘Aane wala Pal jane wala hai’ and ‘Gol maal hai bhai sab gol maal hain’ still mesmerise audience.

Chhoti Si Baat

Chhoti Si Baat is a rom com and it is hard to believe that Palekar could play a lover’s character. In the movie, Palekar plays a shy accountant in Mumbai. He is a silent lover who follows his crush Prabha (Vidya Sinha) to office every day. While Arun is hopelessly stuck, Nagesh Shastri (Asrani), a colleague of Prabha manages to get her attention. Feeling humiliated, Arun meets Nagendranath (Ashok Kumar), who helps him. Kumar plays the role of someone on a mission to assist those in love and find their destiny.

Chitchor

Chitchor is a romantic, musical film made under the banner Rajshri production and produced by Tarachand Barjatya. It was based on Bengali story, Chittachakor by Sudha Gosh. Palekar scores once again in the sweet simplicity of Chitchor’s romance. The song ‘Gori tera gaon bada pyaara’ with Zarina Wahab blushing is priceless.

Naram Garam

Naram Garam is one of the films by Hrishikesh Mukherjee which was amongst the low budget hits from that era capturing the essence of a sweet romantic story intertwined with drama. Will the two lovebirds come together and whether the House owner kicks out the tenant or not? These questions keep the audience glued to the movie's screenplay. The cast from Gol Maal reunited and had Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt in it who created magic together whenever they are cast together. A.K. Hangal, Swaroop Sampat, Shatrughan Sinha also play an important role in the movie.

Baton Baton Mein

After doing dramatic roles for three years, Palekar returned to soft romcoms with another Basu Chatterjee movie Baton Baton Mein. Palekar plays Tony Braganza a newly employed young turk who meets Tina Ambani's (Neé Munim) Nancy Perreira and fall in love. But his fear of commitment drives her away until he eventually realises the futility of the resistance. Pearl Padamsee's Rosie Perreira (Nancy's mother) only adds to the soft humour.