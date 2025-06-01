Hansal Mehta lashes out at Pratik Shah, Homebound cinematographer, accused of abuse and misconduct Cinematographer Pratik Shah, who has worked in the film 'Homebound', has been accused of abuse and misconduct. Dharma Productions has already given clarification on this. Now filmmaker Hansal Mehta has demanded action on this matter.

Cinematographer Pratik Shah of the film 'Homebound' has been accused of sexual misconduct. For the unversed, this is the same film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 a few days ago and its director Neeraj Ghaywan, producer Karan Johar and actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa even graced the Cannes red carpet. Dharma Productions has already distanced itself from Pratik Shah's and now filmmaker Hansal Mehta has reacted to this. He has demanded an investigation into this matter. He has written a note on X, in which he has emphasised that the silence against such people should be broken.

Abuse thrives in silence: Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta wrote, 'Abuse thrives in silence. It thrives in fear. Violent behaviour by people in positions of power should be thoroughly investigated. If it is found to be true, it should be exposed without any delay. For a long time, predators have used influence, privilege and fear as weapons to silence victims. This silence must be broken.'

Every harassment is like sexual harassment, says Mehta

According to Hansal Mehta, the abuse of power is not limited to a particular gender. 'Women in positions of authority have also caused harm. There are many forms of abuse. It is not always sexual. Mental, emotional and psychological abuse can also be equally painful. It can be equally violating,' the filmmaker wrote on X.

Hansal Mehta further added. 'Workplaces, especially creative workplaces, often hide poison. This has to be stopped. No art, no film, no script is at the cost of anyone's safety or mental balance. Victims need a voice. They need a system that listens and works. Accountability culture is not to be cancelled. It has to be improved further.'

What is the whole matter?

Remember, cinematographer Pratik Shah, who has worked in the film 'Homebound', has recently been accused of inappropriate behaviour and harassment by several women. On this matter, filmmaker Abhinav Singh shared a post on Instagram in which he made serious allegations against Pratik Shah, which read, 'Pratik emotionally abuses people, as well as misrepresents things.'

Dharma Productions reacts

Breaking the silence on this matter, Dharma Productions said that the banner has a zero tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment. Their statement read, 'Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the Homebound project and was working on it for a limited period. His contract with us has been completed. During this period, our internal committee did not receive any complaint against him from any cast or crew of our film Homebound.'

