Hacked trailer: Hina Khan's Bollywood debut will bring out dirty secrets of internet. Watch

Trailer of Hina Khan's Bollywood debut Hacked is out now.

After ruling the TV serial industry, Hina Khan is all ready to make it big on the fig screening. Ever since Vikram Bhatt announce3d Hacked with Hina Khan, fans have been waiting for her Bollywood debut. the film had created quite a buzz and after a series of teasers and motion posters, the first trailer of the film was shared by the makers on January 20. The trailer promises to be an interesting tale and touches the subject of cybersecurity and online privacy.

The trailer was shared by Vikram Bhatt on his official Twitter. Watch now:

The trailer of Hacked features Rohan Shah as a 19-year-old boy who falls in love with an older woman, Hina Khan. After he fails to get Hina's attention, Rohan' character hacks her phone and uses her intimate pictures and videos with her boyfriend to blackmail her. Hacked stars Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar.

Talking about the film, director Vikram Bhatt said, "I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life."

Earlier, Hina teased her fans with looks and teaser poster of the film.

Hacked will hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.