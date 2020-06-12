Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Reactions: Fans give thumbs up to Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Fans give thumbs up to Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's film Gulabo Sitabo

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's quirky comedy film Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana has released on Amazon Prime worldwide. Twitterverse is exploding with comments and reactions as the film is available to watch online. The movie, upon its midnight release, is getting many positive nods from the netizens, especially for the exceptional performance by the lead actors.

Sharing a character picture of Bachchan from the movie, a user tweeted: "You still can amaze us. An effort of an artist to capture your on-screen magic on canvas!!" While another tweeted: "No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have. Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo"#GulaboSitaboreview! Dubbing the 'Sholay' actor and Khurranna's performance as "brilliant," a user wrote: "It's been 3 hours since I have completed watching this movie. But still, I'm not over it. Because of each character in the movie. These kinds of characters are cakewalk for Mr Bachchan and Ayushman. In which they were brilliant."

My Honest Review #GulaboSitabo It's not filmy it's a real life story a wicked comedy The movie Brilliantly showcases the Human greed,commercial exploitation,life of a lower middle class family and their everyday hardships. The Background Score is top notch ❤️#GiboSiboOnPrime — Gouthami❤️ (@Gouthu_Murthy) June 11, 2020

#GulaboSitabo Review.

2.5⭐ It's a one time watch. If you want to enjoy some lucknowi accent and some quirky dialogues then you will get some. Storyline not very engaging, editing is pathetic . After movie you will ask question ki "kehna kya chahte ho" @ShoojitSircar babu? — Ansh (@anshuranjan5) June 11, 2020

#GulaboSitabo is a good pleasant watch on a lazy day. Absolutely worth your time. @SrBachchan is the boss!! — Amit Gupta (@AmitGuptaWrites) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo - is a absolute funny entertainer. The plot of the Gulabo Sitabo is the whole movie revolves around the two mens. Meet 'Mirza' (Amitabh Bachchan) - a 78yrs old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/IV1jZ0OrV5 — M£gha S¥am (@Sunny__1998) June 12, 2020

Aap film #GulaboSitabo ke shuru hone se aur akhiri tak hanste rahenge....Ultimate lahza by Mirza ji and Banankey — Pavan Srivastava (@pawansri14) June 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana has given us something really special #GulaboSitabo.

After Piku, Pink & Vicky Donor again Shoojit Sircar stole my heart.

Loved the movie Gulabo Sitabo.

Streaming Exclusive on Amazon Prime Video. — 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@itsSunandan) June 12, 2020

The newly released movie saw the 'Bala' actor sharing screen space with the megastar for the first time. Bachchan, in the film, plays the role of Mirza, the landlord. On the other hand, Ayushmann essays the role of tenant Baankey. The movie revolves around the character Mirza taking the legal route to evict his tenant, Baankey, from his haveli. The two use every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other.

While many raved the movie for its theme and originality, some Twitter users also mentioned that the film didn't mark up to their expectations and found it "boring." "Very boring movie,#GulaboSitaboreview. Ayushman is looking dull in this movie. His energy level and awesomeness are missing. Thanks for releasing in ott and saving my money. It would be a disaster if released in theatres. The story itself weak and slow screenplay. #GulaboSitabo" #GulaboSitabo," wrote a user.

#GulaboSitabo itni khaas nahi hai, kuchh karne ke liye nahi hai, velle ho to 2 ghante time paas kar sakte ho — Professor buddy🌈 (@ColFool_) June 12, 2020

#GulaboSitabo is boring af. Many stories have no point, but it is particularly meh. Characters simply have no arc; flat & bland.



Just as in ToH, tragic to see #AmitabhBachchan put in so much effort in a bs script.#ShristiShrivastva & #BrijendraKala also deserve better. — kahāniwāli. 🤨🧘🏻‍♀️🐵🐿🐘🐼🦊🐦🕊 (@urbanyogie) June 12, 2020

Some gave mixed reviews for the movie, albeit, appreciated the performance of the actors. Another tweeted: "Most Boring Film ever. Thank God it was not released in Theaters. Great acting by every actor but there is no story and I slept so many times in between. Why did they even make it?" 'Gulabo Sitabo' was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

just watched #GulaboSitabo

average movie but @SrBachchan as MIRZA

outstanding acting , climax 👍👍 — Hamza (@hamza_gulabi) June 12, 2020

