Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Reactions: Fans give thumbs up to Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's film

As Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's quirky comedy film Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana releases on Amazon Prime worldwide, Twitterverse is exploding with comments and reactions.

New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2020 12:54 IST
Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's quirky comedy film Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana has released on Amazon Prime worldwide. Twitterverse is exploding with comments and reactions as the film is available to watch online. The movie, upon its midnight release, is getting many positive nods from the netizens, especially for the exceptional performance by the lead actors.

Sharing a character picture of Bachchan from the movie, a user tweeted: "You still can amaze us. An effort of an artist to capture your on-screen magic on canvas!!" While another tweeted: "No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have. Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo"#GulaboSitaboreview! Dubbing the 'Sholay' actor and Khurranna's performance as "brilliant," a user wrote: "It's been 3 hours since I have completed watching this movie. But still, I'm not over it. Because of each character in the movie. These kinds of characters are cakewalk for Mr Bachchan and Ayushman. In which they were brilliant." 

The newly released movie saw the 'Bala' actor sharing screen space with the megastar for the first time. Bachchan, in the film, plays the role of Mirza, the landlord. On the other hand, Ayushmann essays the role of tenant Baankey. The movie revolves around the character Mirza taking the legal route to evict his tenant, Baankey, from his haveli. The two use every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other. 

While many raved the movie for its theme and originality, some Twitter users also mentioned that the film didn't mark up to their expectations and found it "boring." "Very boring movie,#GulaboSitaboreview. Ayushman is looking dull in this movie. His energy level and awesomeness are missing. Thanks for releasing in ott and saving my money. It would be a disaster if released in theatres. The story itself weak and slow screenplay. #GulaboSitabo" #GulaboSitabo," wrote a user. 

Some gave mixed reviews for the movie, albeit, appreciated the performance of the actors. Another tweeted: "Most Boring Film ever. Thank God it was not released in Theaters. Great acting by every actor but there is no story and I slept so many times in between. Why did they even make it?" 'Gulabo Sitabo' was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

(With ANI inputs)

