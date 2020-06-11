Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABH BACHCHAN Gulabo Sitabo Movie: Release Date, Cast, Posters, Songs, Trailer: All about Big B, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

Bollywood film Gulabo Sitabo is all set to release on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video and, cinema lovers couldn't be happier. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles, is special in many ways. First and foremost, the last Hindi film to be released was the Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which opened to theatres on March 13, 2020. After that, the coronavirus pandemic struck hard and, all releases were put on hold. Now, after a long wait of two months, Bollywood is back with a feel-good comedy-drama film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Secondly, Gulabo Sitabo is the first Bollywood film to have a digital release. Tweeting about it, Big B took to Twitter and wrote, "-Joined Film Ind., in 1969 .. in 2020 .. its 51 years !! .. seen many changes and challenges .. NOW another CHALLENGE .. DIGITAL RELEASE of my film GULABO SITABO !! June 12 Amazon Prime 200+ country's .. THAT IS AMAZING ! Honoured to be a part of yet another change (sic),"

Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo is the story of a young man (Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey ), down on his luck, and his cantankerous landlord (Amitabh Bachchan as Mirza), who is emotionally attached to his old ‘haveli’. With just a day left for the film to release, here's everything that you should know about the film.

When is Gulabo Sitabo release date?

Gulabo Sitabo is releasing on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video with 15 language subtitles. It will be available in Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English.

Gulabo Sitabo Star Cast

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Gyanesh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Farrukh Jafar, Srishti Shrivastava, Nalneesh Neel, Tina Bhatia.

Who is Gulabo Sitabo ​director?

Shoojit Sircar

Who is Gulabo Sitabo producer?

Gulabo Sitabo is being produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Who is Gulabo Sitabo writer?

Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi

Who is Gulabo Sitabo music director?

Music for Gulabo Sitabo is composed by Shantanu Moitra

Gulabo Sitabo posters/ BTS pictures

The Gulabo Sitabo posters showcases Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in never-seen-before avatars.

Gulabo Sitabo trailer

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo on May 22 amid much excitement and expectation. The two-minute-forty-second trailer introduced the viewers to a “quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.”

