Goodbye Box Office Collection Day 2: Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan starrer shows little promise

Goodbye stars Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan

Goodbye Box Office Collection Day 2: Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye has released in cinema halls on October 7. On the day it hit the big screens, the ticket prices were kept low at Rs 150 in order to reel in the family audience. However, the special prices have done nothing major in pulling the audience as its first-day collections were a meager Rs 90 lakh. Going by its initial business, it can be said that the film does not hold much promise. With films like Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan- I and GodFather running alongside, it will be interesting to see whether or not Goodbye will be able to make a place for itself.

Goodbye BO collections start low

Goodbye has not registered a good start at the box office. After Jhund and Brahmastra- Part I, this is Big B's third release this year. While Jhund did not do good business, Brahmastra has managed to record good collections running into its fourth week. Meanwhile, despite ticket prices being low on Friday, the audience did not turn up to watch Goodbye in the cinema halls. Going forward, it will rely on word-of-mouth to increase its earnings. However, it has shown less promise.

Early estimates for Goodbye Day 2

As per the early estimates, on Saturday, Goodbye did see a slight jump in its collections due to the weekend. It managed to earn Rs 1.22 crore, taking its two-day total to Rs 2.15 crore. The reviews for the film have been positive and maybe the major factor driving its business in the coming days. Since the film is made on a controlled budget, making recoveries will be easy for the makers. The jump in collections on Day 2 has been around 31 percent.

About Goodbye film

Goodbye is a family drama that highlights themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of a journey called life. It also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan. The movie marks the first film for Rashmika in Bollywood after she caught the attention of the pan-India audience by starring as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise. She will also be seen in Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

