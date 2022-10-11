Goodbye Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer fails to make impact

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Goodbye movie poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna

Goodbye Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye was released in cinema halls on October 7. The movie has not been able to impress the viewers and it is reflected in its collections so far. The movie had a very slow start at the box office and earned just Rs 90 lakh on the day of release despite discounted ticket prices. Over the first weekend, the collections have been below Rs 4 crore and this has proved that it isn't showing much promise as far as box office returns are concerned.

Goodbye has a disappointing 1st weekend biz

Goodbye collected only Rs 3.75 crore in its first weekend. It has been depending on positive word-of-mouth to reel in the audience and despite good reviews, the audience isn't turning up to the theaters to watch it. The collections rose over Saturday and Sunday by 50 percent but since the numbers were less, the rise was not good enough to make an impact. Goodbye's earnings on Saturday and Sunday were Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 1.50 crore respectively, taking its first weekend total business to Rs 3.75 crore.

Read: How Amitabh Bachchan's failures made him the Megastar he is today | Birthday special

Discounted prices for Goodbye

On the day of release, the makers announced that viewers would be able to watch Goodbye at a discounted price of Rs 150. On Tuesday, which marks Big B's 80th birthday, the ticket prices have been lowered again to Rs 80 to mark the special occasion of the megastar. It will be interesting to see whether fans turn up in the cinema halls to watch Goodbye at such low prices.

Read: When 'bankrupt' Amitabh Bachchan refused to take money from Dhirubhai Ambani | VIDEO

About Goodbye film

Goodbye is a family drama that highlights themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of a journey called life. It also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan. The movie marks the first film for Rashmika in Bollywood after she caught the attention of the pan-India audience by starring as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise. She will also be seen in Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Latest Bollywood News