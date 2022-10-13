Goodbye Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika's film continues its poor performance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Goodbye

Goodbye Box Office Collection: Much was expected from Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. Not only because the megastar was once again coming to the big screen but also because Rashmika Mandanna was making her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. However, the film hasn't been able to make any impact at the box office. Goodbye is facing tough competition against films like Ponniyin Selvan I, Vikram Vedha and GodFather and gence failed to earn an audience in cinema halls.

Goodbye Box Office Report

If reports are to be believed the film earned low numbers despite discounted prices. The film minted close to Rs 0.45 crore on the fifth of its release. According to trade reports, the total domestic box office collection of GoodBye after 5 days would now stand at Rs 5.61 crore.

The ticket prices of the film was reduced to commemorate Big B's birthday. As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on October 11, the tickets for his latest release 'Goodbye' were priced at Rs. 80 to celebrate the thespian's birthday.

The same was announced with a post from Balaji Motion Pictures on Instagram. It read: "Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only Rs 80/- on 11th October 2022, Book your tickets now: link in bio!"

About Goodbye

Released on October 7, 'Goodbye' revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family.

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut), Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles.

'Goodbye' is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.

