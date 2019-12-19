Good Newwz Trailer Movie: Good Newwz trailer no 2 is packed with more Batra vs Batra drama, and rib-tickling punches, Second trailer of Good Newwz has multiplied our excitement for the film.

Trailer number 2 of Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani is out. The second instalment of the trailer is loaded with rib-tickling moments and ample drama. In Good Newwz, Akshay- Kareena and Diljit-Kiara play married couples waiting to have a baby. In the process, there are some serious goof-ups which in turn results in hilarious situations.

In the second trailer directed by Raj Mehta, the tension and emotion grow fourfold after the couples realise there has been some mistake in the IVF process.

Check out the trailer below:

In case you have been living under the rock, here's trailer number one for you:

Poster sof Good Newwz show Akshay and Diljit squeezed between two baby bumps.

''There’s always someone who ends up with the same #Christmas present as you! #GoodNewwz on Dec 27!,'' the caption reads.

"The goof-ups are bound to multiply...and that's how you get, #GoodNewwz! Coming to you this #Christmas,27th December,'' reads the caption of another poster.

The movie marks the reunion of Akshay and Kareena, who have earlier worked together in Tashan, Aitraaz and Kambakkht Ishq. Sharing experience of reuniting with Kareena and working for the first time with Diljit, Akshay said, "Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing and I think it will show brilliantly on-screen."

Talking about her character in Good News, Kareena had said, “Hopefully it'll be a part which will be remembered because it's socially relevant. It's a strong character. The best part is it'll be completely different than what I did in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' as Poo.”

Good Newwz has been produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 27.

