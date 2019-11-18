Good Newwz Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Kiara and Diljit will definitely take you on a goofy ride

The much-awaited trailer of Good Newwz featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh has finally been released after a lot of buzz. As soon the posters were shared, the fans were left into frizzy as to what new concept the film is all about. The trailer is definitely going to make you laugh harder as the stars take you on a goofy ride. The trailer of the film directed by Raj Mehta was previously slated to come out on Friday but was later postponed. It was put up on the social media platforms on Monday just after a new poster.
Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and captioned the video as, "Celebrate this Christmas with the Batra's & the biggest goof-up! #GoodNewwzTrailer."
Celebrate this Christmas with the Batra's & the biggest goof-up! #GoodNewwzTrailer https://t.co/rR0uWHtgns#GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 18, 2019
In the morning itself, a new goofy poster showing the stars held by an emoji with devil horns was shared by the actor which was captioned as, "As you can see, we're all in this together! #GoodNewwzTrailer out today at noon!" Have a look:
Talking further about the comedy film, it will be Akki's last 2019 release and the second release of Kareena Kapoor post her pregnancy. Not only this, in the movie, the two actors are casted opposite each other after their 2009 release Kambakkht Ishq. Even Diljit will be joining hands with Kareena after Udta Punjab. The actor-singer expressed his excitement and said, "Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing and I think it will show brilliantly on-screen."
Talking about her character in Good News, Kareena had said, “Hopefully it'll be a part which will be remembered because it's socially relevant. It's a strong character. The best part is it'll be completely different than what I did in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' as Poo.”
Good Newwz has been produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 27.
