Good Newws Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Diljit's film observes good Sunday, earns Rs 65 crore

The much-awaited family entertainer Good Newwz hit the theatres on December 27 this year. The comedy film featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles has been performing exceptionally well at the box office ever since the first day of its release. Just after two days, the film minted Rs 39.34 crore at the box office. The earnings of the film are getting a benefit from the holiday season. As per the latest reports from Box Office India, the film has managed to gain good collections on Sunday and will get collections of 25-26 crore nett.

The report in the portal states, "The film has gone up around 20% on Sunday which is excellent for a metro film. It is the festive holiday period which may have helped the evening collections a little. The weekend number will be in the 64-65 crore nett which is the second-best ever for an Akshay Kumar starrer after the 67 crore nett plus of Mission Mangal but that film had a huge first day holiday. The trend over the weekend is strong and the film should be uble to hold up well on Monday and then take benefit of the holiday factor on Tuesday and Wednesday."

Sharing the box office report of two days fo the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz lives up to its title... Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Mass pockets witness growth... Eyes ₹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: ₹ 39.34 cr. #India biz."

#GoodNewwz lives up to its title... Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Mass pockets witness growth... Eyes ₹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: ₹ 39.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2019

IndiaTV reviews the film as, "'Good Newwz', at heart, is primarily a comedy movie. And it remains largely that -- with genuine humour (in places though), exceptional comic timing displayed by Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, and a dash of tear-jerking scenes - without much ado."

Read the full Good Newwz review here.

The film directed by Raj Mehta revolves around two couples with the same surnames-- 'Batras' and a sperm goof up which happens with them at the IVF center. Watch the trailer here:

