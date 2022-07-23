Good Bye first look out: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's 'heartwarming' film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Good Bye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Sunil Grover

Good Bye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta is one of the much-awaited films of the year as it marks a South actress' Bollywood debut. The makers have described it as "a heartwarming story on life, family and relationships." On Saturday the first look of the family drama along with the release date was revealed. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and made the announcement. He mentioned, "AMITABH BACHCHAN - RASHMIKA MANDANNA: ‘GOOD BYE’ ON 7 OCT 2022… #GoodBye - starring #AmitabhBachchan and #RashmikaMandanna - locks the release date: 7 Oct 2022… Costars #NeenaGupta and #PavailGulati with #ElliAvrRam, #SunilGrover and #SahilMehta. #GoodBye is directed by #VikasBahl… Produced by #EktaKapoor in association with #GoodCo."

Take a look:

In the first look poster, Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna can be seen sitting on the couch and enjoying popcorn while Neena Gupta along with other actors is seen sitting on the floor. They all are seemingly watching something on the television.

Netizens reactions

The poster garnered a positive response from the netizens who took to Twitter and expressed their excitement. One of the users wrote, "Eagerly waiting.... #GoodBye." Another said, "Ye movie achhi hogi or chalegi bhi 100%." (This movie will be good and will work also 100%)

Also read: Suriya pens heartfelt note on winning National Award for Soorarai Pottru, dedicates it to 'family'

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Elli Avram in pivotal roles. Backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.

Also read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan passes away

Latest Bollywood News