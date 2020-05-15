Ghoomketu teaser out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap's hilarious journey gets a dramatic twist

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN._S Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in a still from film Ghoomketu

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to recreate his magic on your screens with his next film Ghoomketu. The teaser of the film has dropped on the internet on Friday, leaving the fans excited for the film. For Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin has reunited with actor-director Anurag Kashyap with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha making a cameo to add a twist to their hilarious journey. In the film, Nawaz is seen as a writer who travels to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams and meets Anurag Kashyap, a lazy cop.

Ghoomketu teaser opens with Nawazuddin Siddiqui introducing himself as a writer who has come to Mumbai to write his 'Mahabharat' and work in the films. On the other hand, there is police inspector Anurag Kashyap who is in search of a missing man Ghoomketu (Nawaz). What happens when Ghoomketu comes in front of Kashyap himself? Watch the teaser here-

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishraanand, the film also features filmmaker actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani have made special appearances. The film will release on OTT platform ZEE5 on May 22.

Director Pushpendra has said the film was his "dream project" with a stellar cast and the freedom to tell the story in a non-stereotypical way. "For all the writers, their observation begins at home. This film is a celebration of our family members - our Bua's and Chacha's and Dadda's - who we (Ghoomketu) always carry in our hearts, wherever we go. I am glad it will reach the huge family audiences of ZEE5," director Pushpendra Nath Misra told PTI.

About the film, filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap said, "Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of'Ghoomketu' and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming."

