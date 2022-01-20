Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry stands out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Gehraiyaan poster

Highlights Gehraiyaan trailer sees Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday's characters as sisters

Siddhant Chaturvedi ups the stakes with his intense performance as Zain

Gehraiyaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11

The trailer of the highly awaited film, 'Gehraiyaan' was released by the makers on Thursday. After the positive response to the teaser earlier, the audience has been waiting for the trailer with bated breath. The relationship drama features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer of Gehraiyaan, Deepika wrote, "Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all (sic)."

The official synopsis of the trailer reads: Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

The movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. A day before the trailer reveal, the lead actors of the film took to their respective social media handles to share the news of trailer launch. In the video, the lead actors' voices have been used as they tease something special.

Deepika Padukone can be heard saying, "Emotions will sync deeper, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow"

Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "Choices will have consequences, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow"

Ananya Panday said, "Love will get complicated, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow"

Dhairya Karwa said, "Relationships will get twisted, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow"

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.