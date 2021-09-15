Garud: Film based on true events of Afghanistan rescue crisis to release next year on Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Poster of Garud

Filmmakers Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale have announced their upcoming big-budget film titled 'Garud' inspired by the true events of the Afghan rescue crisis. Inspired by real events, Garud presents a fictionalized depiction of the rescue mission in Afghanistan, based on the story of an officer in the Garud Commando Force, a special forces unit of the Indian Air Force. Releasing a teaser motion poster on Wednesday, the team offered a glimpse into the patriotic film.

The project will be jointly produced by Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio. Having backed films like Parmanu (2018), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) as well as being associated with Baby (2015) and Airlift (2016), Ajay Kapoor returns to the same zone with his upcoming films Attack and Garud, collaborating with Subhash Kale after working together on Roy (2015) and All Is Well (2015).

Talking about the project, Ajay Kapoor shared, "Subhash and I go long way and have been friends since years, when he approached me for Garud, I was really hooked to the script and instantly came on board. The film narrates inspirational, patriotic story with a strong emotional connect, we are looking forward to mount the story on a large scale to give proper justice to the script. "

Subhash Kale added, "Garud is a very special project to me, I have been working on developing a script like this for a long time and I am glad that the film is finally materialising with a brilliant producer like Ajay Kapoor. It is my passion project and I want to give it the best treatment possible, we are aiming to offer an international look to the film, taking inspiration from real life events."

Offering an insight into the film, the motion poster presents the theme song 'Mera Bharat Hai Mahaan', composed by Ravi Basrur, who has also composed the background score of the film.

The makers would be making an announcement of the cast and director soon. Written by the writer of Mission Mangal Nidhi Singh Dharma, Garud is slated to release in theaters on 15th August 2022.