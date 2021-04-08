Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathaiwadi Telugu teaser to be attached with Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt announced on Thursday that the Telugu teaser of her film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" will be attached with Pawan Kalyan's upcoming theatrical release, "Vakeel Saab". The actress shared the news through a video she posted on her Instagram stories. In the video Alia greets her Telugu fans in their native language and then goes on to say in English: "It is such an honour and so exciting for me to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films 'Vakeel saab'."

She later wished Pawan Kalyan and team the best, and asked fans to watch out because Vakeel Saab was coming. "Vakeel Saab" will have a theatrical release on April 9.

"Vakeel Saab" is the official remake of the Hindi film "Pink", which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted. Directed by Sriram Venu of "Ninnu Kori" fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Last year Boney Kapoor produced "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil version of "Pink", which starred Ajith Kumar.

Talking about Directed by "Gangubai Kathiawadi", the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial sees Alia in the titular role along with actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The story of the film revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia and the film is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on July 30 this year.

--with IANS inputs