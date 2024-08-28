Gangs of Wasseypur returns to cinemas: Know release date and other details about Anurag Kashyap's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official posters of Gangs of Wasseypur series.

Anurag Kashyap's cult-classic films and two-part modern classic Gangs of Wasseypur are all set to re-release in theatres this Friday, August 30, director Anurag Kashyap announced on Tuesday. The 2012 intergenerational revenge saga starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead and the then budding actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat. Gangs of Wasseypur received critical acclaim upon its release with mostly positive reviews and also emerged as a commercial success.

Kashyap shared the update on his official Instagram page. "In three days the Gang will be back. GOW back in cinemas (sic)" he wrote. According to a poster shared by the filmmaker, Gangs of Wasseypur will be available for theatrical viewing from August 30 to September 5. Tickets are available at the official website of Miraj Cinemas.

See the post:

About the franchise

Set in Wasseypur, a small town near Dhanbad in Jharkhand, the film series chronicles the story of the coal mafia spread across three generations of a family entangled in crime, extortion and murder.

Co-written by Kashyap and Zeishan Quadri, the first part of Gangs of Wasseypur was released on June 22, 2012, and the second part hit the screens on August 8, 2012. The soundtrack was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and Piyush Mishra with lyrics penned by Mishra and Varun Grover.

It was screened in its entirety at the 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight, becoming one of the only Hindi-language films to achieve this feat and received overwhelming response at various film festivals across the globe.

(With PTI inputs)

