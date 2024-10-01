Gandhi Jayanti Special: 5 films that reflect on Gandhi's teachings and legacy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from Akshay Khanna starrer Gandhi: My Father

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Mahatma Gandhi’s words remind us that bringing about a change doesn’t always require coercing, it begins with courage, conviction, and peaceful actions! Gandhi Jayanti is not just a day of remembrance but one to reconnect with the values that the Mahatma lived by truth, ahimsa, and the power of simplicity. Even now, we are still motivated and guided by his lessons. Explore these outstanding pieces to consider the Mahatma's great insight and the influence he had on humankind.

Gandhi

Gandhi's lifelong dedication to justice is ignited when he is wrongfully ejected from a first-class train compartment despite having a valid ticket. His early successes in defending the rights of Native Americans and other oppressed groups paved the way for his legendary status as a historical figurehead. The unwavering energy of a man who transformed personal humiliation into a potent battle for freedom and equality is brilliantly shown in this movie. The film is available on Prime Video.

Gandhi, My Father

An intimate glimpse into the complicated and tense relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his son Harilal is provided by the movie. This film delves into the inner challenges and clashing ideas that tore a father and son apart, departing from the traditional portrayal of the esteemed leader. Gandhi's role as a father battling his beliefs and the suffering of family strife is revealed, showing a side of him that is rarely seen. Deeply and emotionally gripping, this film invites viewers to reflect on the sacrifices the Mahatma made along the way. The film is available on Prime Video.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara

The lead actors of the critically acclaimed Bollywood Hindi drama film Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara are Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar. It was directed by Jahnu Barua. The movie narrates the tale of a man's disease and his daughter's love, compassion, and dedication to finding her father's cure while overcoming numerous obstacles with faith and willpower. The film is available on Prime Video.

The Making of the Mahatma

This film, which was directed by Shyam Benegal, provides an overview of the pivotal years in Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's life that took place in South Africa. It depicts the difficult and tumultuous path of a young Gandhi, emphasizing his hardships, self-giving deeds, and the pivotal events that moulded his nonviolent ideology. It's a stirring depiction of how one man's bravery and resolve started a revolution. Anyone interested in learning about the beginnings of one of the most respected leaders in history should definitely watch it. The film is available on Prime Video.

Mahatma Gandhi: The Father of the Nation

The incredible journey of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as the Mahatma, is vividly depicted by Subhadra Sen Gupta. He was a leader who had the ability to alter history via the application of truth, well beyond the titles heaped upon him. The narrative reveals the man behind the myth: the unassuming individual who fasted for justice, welcomed both kings and commoners and sparked revolutions all across the world. The audiobook is available on Audible.

