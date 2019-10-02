Image Source : TWITTER Gandhi Jayanti 2019 releases: War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in cinema halls today

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2019, two big films have hit the cinema halls today. It's a mega box-office clash between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action film War and Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Movie buffs will definitely be left spoilt for choices and if you are one of those who haven't been able to decide between the two films, we have listed out some key points of both the movies. So, go ahead and read on and decide which movie will you watch with your loved ones on Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Starring Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is directed by Surender Reddy. The film is a biopic on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.​ Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is predominantly shot in Telugu, has released in multiple languages namely, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.Produced on a grand budget of Rs 200 crore by Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is said to be Chiranjeevi's most ambitious project yet.

War

Tagged as one of the best action films of Bollywood till date, War brings together Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff along with Vaani Kapoor. The film, Helmed by director Siddarth Anand, the action drama is said to have some jaw-dropping action-sequence between Shroff and Roshan that have been choreographed by Paul Jennings and Jack Reacher who have worked in The Dark Knight and Game of Thrones.