Gadar Ek Prem Katha to re-release before sequel of Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film hit cinemas | Deets

Gadar re-release: The 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", starring Sunny Deol is set to be re-released worldwide on June 15, an official said. The re-release of the Partition drama comes two months before the release of its much anticipated sequel “Gadar 2: The Katha Continues” on August 11. The film is directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, produced by Zee Studios.

An official from the production company said that the decision to release the first film on the same day it was released in 2001 was made in order to generate buzz for "Gadar 2." “As a lead up to part two of 'Gadar', Zee Studios plan to re-release part one in digitally restored format like how 'Avatar' was re-released. The movie will release on the same date, which is June 15,” an official from Zee Studios told PTI.

Director Anil Sharma said he is delighted to re-release "Gadar" in theatres again. "I am happy people are interested in (watching) 'Gadar'. Just like how 'Avatar' and 'Baahubali' were re-released, we too will do that with 'Gadar'. We are in the process of planning things for the re-release of the movie," Sharma told PTI.

“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” followed the story of Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl, Sakina (Ameesha Patel). For the sequel, both Deol and Patel will reprise their roles. Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who played Sunny and Ameesha's son Jeete in the 2001 movie, will be seen reprising his role in the sequel as well. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

The makers have teased the audience with a short sneak peek of the sequel. The first glimpse of the film hints that the movie will be action-packed. In the video, Sunny is seen lifting a giant wheel over his head as he shouts.

“Gadar” released on the same day as Aamir Khan-starrer "Lagaan", making it one of the biggest box office battles of the time. However, the film opened to hugh box office success.

