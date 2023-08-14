Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol takes a lead over Akshay Kumar with huge margin

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 box office collection

Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 box office collection: Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are back as Sakina and Tara Singh in Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma. The film is breaking records at the box office. In just three days, it has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark. Gadar 2 has collected Rs 134.88 crore net at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday. The film clashed with 'OMG 2' in theatres. Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, OMG 2 has managed to have a good run at the ticket windows. On its first weekend, it minted Rs 43 crore.

Gadar 2 box office report

This is the highest day for Gadar 2 so far after its equal opening of Rs 40 crore followed by Saturday, where the film earned Rs 43 crore. The film had collected Rs 83.18 crore in the first two days of its release and on Sunday, registered a surge of over 20 per cent. The film has created a "non-solo, non-holiday release's fastest 100-crore milestone", the makers said in a press note. "With each passing day, its dominance has only grown stronger, culminating in a staggering day three collection of Rs 51.70 crore net, amassing a colossal total of Rs 134.88 crore net," they said.

Oh My God 2 box office report

Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' took a huge jump on Sunday. On Day 3, August 13, the film managed to mint Rs 17.55 crore. Hence, its total box office collection now stands at Rs 43.11 crore. Meanwhile, 'OMG 2' had an overall 71.64 per cent occupancy on August 13. However, while the film lacks way behind Gadar 2, it is trying to maintain a healthy pace and by the end of this week, the film can perform phenomenally well due to positive word of mouth.

According to Box Office India, "Oh My God 2's collections on Monday hold up at pretty much the same levels on the first day. The evening is to come and it's a national holiday tomorrow (Independence Day) so the evenings could be strong giving the film a little push and getting it over the first-day number. The film has been overshadowed by the craze of 'Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues' which means it gets noticed less but its going to be a solid performance from the film which may even end up as a SUPERHIT film."

