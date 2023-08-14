Gadar 2: Sunny Deol poses with Esha and Bobby Deol, Dharmendra reacts to the picture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dharmendra reacts to Deol siblings posing together

Gadar 2 has brought Indian audiences back to theatres in huge numbers with full on entertainment. The Deol family is in celebratory mode after Sunny Deol's latest film Gadar 2 is recieving praise from netizens.

The film has brought together the Deol family in a rare public appearance. Esha Deol had hosted a screening of her brother Sunny Deol's film, where Bobby Deol and Ahana Deol were also present. The fans got to see the love shared amongst the siblings.

Dharmendra too shared multiple posts on social media to express his gratitude for the response. He took to social media and shared a video of the Deol siblings posing for the cameras at the screening of the movie. He used the song Apne to Apne Hote Hain fron his film Apne in the background of the video. The veteran star got emotional seeing his family happy together and wrote, "Friends love you all for making Gadar 2 a big success....Togetherness a great blessing".

Rajveer Deol took to Instagram to post a heartwarming childhood picture of himself, his father, Sunny Deol and wrote, "You're the insitution we look up to. The honesty, passion and dedication with which you work are reflected in the response #Gadar2 has been garnering. Once a superstar, always a superstar. It's time to celebrate my superhero, my DAD. In reply to his post, Sunny Deol responded by posting, Love you my son".

Sunny Deol's film has taken over the box office and has been raking numbers at the box office ever since. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa. The 2001 blockbuster Gadar had broken several box office records and this sequel too has been winning hearts.

