'Gadar 2' success party: Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, and others arrive to celebrate

'Gadar 2', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead role, is on the verge to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. The film has already crossed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal' and Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2'. It also became the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 450 crore mark. To celebrate this success, the Deol family on Saturday organised a success party for the film fraternity. The bash was attended by several B-Town celebs including Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, among several others.

Check out the pics from the party:

Gadar 2's box office collection

The film, which opened to Rs 40 crore, is inching closer to cross the coveted Rs 500 crore mark. Despite releasing alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG', the film managed to churn out big at the box office with the help of positive word-of-mouth. After 22 days of its release, the total collection of the film currently stands at Rs 487.65 crore. However, with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' releasing next week, 'Gadar 2' is expected to practically slow down.

About the film 'Gadar 2'

Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma who revived his role of Charanjeet Singh from the OG 2001 release. The sequel continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence. During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.

