Gadar 2 box office report: Sunny Deol's film begins its Rs 500 cr journey after week 3

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, has begun its Rs 500 crore journey after the completion of three weeks. The film on Thursday minted Rs 8.10 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 482.45 crore. Since, there are no big threatical releases this Friday, the movie is expected to rollout big money at the box office until the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' next week. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media accounts to share week-by-week figures of 'Gadar 2'.

'Gadar 2', which opened to Rs 40 crore, collected Rs 284.63 crore in its first week. The film made Rs 134.47 crore in its second week and Rs 63.35 crore in the third. The occasion of Raksha Bandhan and no major release in cinemas helped the film to cross Rs 50 crore mark in the third week easily.

About the film

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur played the supporting roles in the film. The sequel continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence. During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.

'Gadar 2' is the sequel to the 2001 release of the same name, which was also an all-time blockbuster.

