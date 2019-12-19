Image Source : TWITTER From Kabir Singh to War and Housefull 4: Highest grossing films of 2019

The year 2019 saw myriad kinds of films getting released in Bollywood -- ranging from obsessive love stories ('Kabir Singh') to telling feminist statements ('Saand Ki Aankh'). The year was eventful also because movies that were expected to fall short of the set standards did wonders at the ticket windows, and some did not fare well, despite having been backed by big banners.

Talking of ticket windows, the likes of 'Kabir Singh' raked in a lot of moolah at the Box Office, while others fell prey to bad storytelling, or lack of social media buzz.

As 2019 is drawing to a close, we list the highest grossers of the year:

War- Rs 317.91 crore

'War', starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, impressed the audience with its high-octane action, peppy songs and amazing visuals. The Gandhi Jayanti release, directed by Siddharth Anand, emerged as a blockbuster with a lifetime Box Office collection of Rs 317.91 crore.

Kabir Singh- Rs 278.24 crore

Despite getting mixed reactions and reviews from critics, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s 'Kabir Singh' did wonders at the Box Office, minting a grand total of Rs 278.24 crore.

Uri: The Surgical Strike- Rs 245.36 crore

Vicky Kaushal’s breakthrough movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which opened the Box Office this year, had a successful run in theatres for over ten weeks with a lifetime collection of Rs 245.36 crore.

Bharat- Rs 211.07 crore

Salman Khan’s Bharat, which released on June 5, is the fourteenth consecutive film in the superstar’s career to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the Box Office since Dabangg (2010).Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat rocked the box office earning a lifetime collection of Rs 211.07 crore. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni.

Mission Mangal- Rs 202.98 crore

Released across 3,000 screens in India, 'Mission Mangal' is Akshay Kumar's third consecutive Independence Day release after 'Gold' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The film, which is touted as India's first film based on space technology, received mixed reviews from the critics. Also starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu in important roles, the film earned Rs 202.98 crore at the Box Office.

Housefull 4- Rs 200.58 crore

Multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' proved to be a cracker at the Box Office as it became the second Hindi comedy film to enter the much-coveted Rs 200 crore club after 'Golmaal Again' in 2017. The Farhad Samji-directorial starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon, earned a lifetime collection of Rs 200.58 crore – despite poor reviews from critics.

Kesari- Rs 154.41 crore

Akshay Kumar was simply unstoppable at the Box Office in 2019. Another film of his 'Kesari' – crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. ‘Kesari’ earned Rs 154.42 crore at the Box Office. Directed by Anurag Singh, the period drama also starred Parineeti Chopra and was released on March 21, 2019. 'Kesari' is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

Total Dhamaal-Rs 154.23 crore

With its ensemble cast -- Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi, 'Total Dhaamal' saw a great run at the Box Office. The comedy film earned Rs 154.23 crore.

Chhichhore- Rs 153.09 crore

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore', starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, made a good mark at the Box Office. This mid-range film, made on a budget of Rs 62.33 crore, is Sushant Singh Rajput's second movie to earn more than Rs 100 crore. It stands tall with a lifetime collection of Rs 153.09 crore.

Super 30- Rs 146.94 crore

Based on award-winning academician Anand Kumar, 'Super 30' starred Hrithik Roshan as the protagonist. It earned Rs 146.94 crore in its lifetime. The film, which released on July 12, also starred Mrunal Jain, Pankaj Tripathi and Virendra Saxena in significant roles.

Disclaimer: India TV cannot independently vouch for the Box Office figures, as they are collected from various sources.