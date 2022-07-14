Friday Releases: It's Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu vs Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's Hit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU, RAJKUMMAR RAO Shabaash Mithu, Hit: The First Case posters

Friday Releases: Are you a cine buff who is always on the lookout to watch new Bollywood movies releasing every week? If the answer is yes, you are at the right place. For this week, two absolutely different genres with be competing against each other to gain audiences in the theatres While one is a sports biopic, the other one is a murder mystery. Intriguing lineup isn't it? Continue reading to know more about them:

Shabaash Mithu

Genre: Biographical-drama

Cast: Taapsee Pannu

Story: The film is based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. 'Shabaash Mithu' follows the journey of an inspirational cricketer who brought Indian women's cricket to the forefront, debuting at a young age of 16, going on to captain the team at the age of 22, and a record-breaking career spanning over 23 years. Mithali Raj, who is known for her record breaking 23 year long career in international cricket, made over 10,000 runs in ODI. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film follows her journey of becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world.

Shabaash Mithu Trailer Video

Hit: The First Cast

Genre: Action thriller film

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra

Story: HIT: The First Case is an action thriller film by Sailesh Kolanu. It is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film of the same name. Rajkummar is playing the role of Vikram, a police officer, who is divided between his dedication towards the job and dealing with his past trauma. For the first time in his career, he will be seen in an extremely intense cop role. Sanya is the female lead in the film. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits theatres on July 15.

Hit Trailer Video:

