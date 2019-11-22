Friday Release:Anil Kapoor’s Pagalpanti hits the screens opposite Vardhan Puri’s debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor’s Pagalpanti hits the screens opposite Vardhan Puri’s debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui

Here comes another Friday with a bunch of new Bollywood movies hitting the screens. Today, on November 22, Anil Kapoor and John Abraham’s multi-starrer comedy-drama Pagalpanti will hit the screens alongside Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri’s debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui. While the film will lock horn at the box office with each other, earlier released films like Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala are already enjoying their dream run. The two new films will have to battle it out for numbers from the old films. Bala will soon enter the 100 crore club as well.

Let’s have a look at the films releasing today (November 22)-

Pagalpanti

Another comedy drama with ensemble star cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela, Pagalpanti is about three men who set out to make it big and become rich as everyone calls them losers and how their journeys transform into a big mistake for themselves. The film managed to attract the viewers when the first trailer dropped on the internet. Later, the songs of the film also created quite a buzz.

Pagalpantihas also remained in the spotlight because of the relationship rumours of co-stars Pulkit Samrath and Kriti Kharbanda who eventually confirmed that they are dating. With the second trailer hitting the internet just a week before the release of the film, Pagalpanti has high chances of getting good numbers at the box office.

Yeh Saali Aashiqui

Late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Yeh Saali Aashiqui. The film also has a newcomer as the leading lady named Shivaleeka Oberoi. Directed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada & Amrish Puri Films, it is a romantic thriller. Vardhan has been doing theater since he was just 5 and now he is taking a big leap in Bollywood.

