First poster of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Janeman out, new release date revealed

Jawaani Janeman will hit the theatres on January 31 2020

Jawani Janeman starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia Furniturewalla has got a new release date. The film which was earlier slated to release on February 7 will now be hitting the theatres on January 31, 2020. Jacky Bhagnani who is associated with the film as a producer shared the film's first poster and announced the new release date. The first poster of the film features Saif laying in his bed with two women. Saif also sports a necklace with Playboy's bunny pendant. However, Saif’s face isn’t visible in the poster.

Sharing the poster, producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote on Twitter, “Adding some flavor to this festive season! #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st January.”

The film will also mark the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla, who will be seen playing Saif's daughter in the film. The film also stars Tabu in an important role.

Jawani Janeman has been produced by Saif’s banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. The film directed by Nitin Kakkar is coming of age film which is based on the relationship between a father-daughter duo.