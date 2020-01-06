Filming begins for Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be directed by Abhishek Sharma

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Abhishek Sharma directorial Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The makers announced the film last month with a picture of star cast with the director. The filming of the project was kicked off today. Zee Studios, the production house that’s going to bankroll the project took their Instagram to share the news with the fans.

Sharing a picture of the film's clapboard with a caption partially in Hindi that said, "Lo Shuru Ho Gayi Shooting, Abb Padega Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari! The film goes on floor today"

Talking about the film while making its announcement last month director Abhishek Sharma had said, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones."

He further added, “With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production. It's a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end."