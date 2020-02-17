Filmfare's wikipedia page faces internet's wrath after Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy bags 13 awards

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy bagged 13 awards in various categories in the recently held 65th Filmfare Awards

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was India's official entry to this year's Oscars. While the film failed to make it to the Oscar nominations, the film was expected to bag awards at domestic awards and it di. Leaving behind everyone's expectation, Gully Boy managed to win 13 titles and the recently held 65th Filmfare Awards. However, the internet doesn't look very impressed with the development. Many film fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the development and slammed Filmfare for being partisan.

Filmfare's Wikipedia page became the target of such people, who edited the page and labelled Gully Boy's awards as 'paid.'

Twitteratis slammed the decision to hand over the Best Actress Awards to Alia Bhatt who had little screen appearance in the film while other nominations overlooked. The decision to give the Best Lyrics award to Gully Boy's Apna Time Aayega also raised eyebrows. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir whose song Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar's Kesari was nominated in the category, took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction. Manoj also announced that he wouldn't participate in awards in his life again.

#BoycottFilmfare was one of the top trends on Twitter after it was flooded with tweets of fans expressing their disappointment. Here' what Twitter users wrote.

I used to look forward to Filmfare in school, it has only gotten worse by each year,,,,,,

This was probably the worst set of winners

Even the nomination s are not good enough...#BoycottFilmFare — Kiran patel (@Kiranpa27376098) February 17, 2020

#GullyBoy took 13 awards at #FilmfareAward2020 ! This is the condition of India, instead of giving any major awards to the creative films like Super 30, Article 15 etc., they are obsessed with one Hardich Film!

How can you expect India to win any Oscar ever🙂#BoycottFilmFare — Diptayan Rated R (@DiptayanM) February 16, 2020

When you can't reached to the Oscars with a copied film but still managed to get Filmfare.#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/JtflzTQMJ4 — Aman (@PareshanLadka) February 16, 2020

After winning 13 awards, Gully Boy left behind Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan's Black which held the record of maximum Filmfare awards with 11 trophies.