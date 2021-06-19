Father's Day 2021: Celebrate bond of fatherhood with these heartwarming titles on leading platforms

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL Father's Day titles

International Father’s Day is all about honouring the joys of fatherhood and the bond shared. Fathers are usually considered a child’s first hero. While growing up, they often impart worldly wisdom through stories and experiences while creating memories with their children. This Father’s day, spend time with your loved ones watching heartwarming stories on audio and video streaming platforms that celebrate the undying bond that is fatherhood. Tune into an extravaganza of fascinating stories, capturing the essence of being a father, his struggles, his love and his sacrifices.

Serious Men

Based on a novel of the same name by Manu Joseph, the film narrates the story of a personal assistant, Ayyan Mani facing the turmoil of life. Ayyan has had enough with everyone calling him names like ‘knobhead’ and ‘moron’. The movie in a way condemns the broken Indian education system and the inclination of parents projecting their unaccomplished goals and aspirations on their children. The movie captures the mood of the nation.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Calling Sehmat

When a young college-going Kashmiri girl, Sehmat, gets to know her dying father's last wish, she can do little but surrender to his passion and patriotism and follow the path he has so painstakingly laid out.

Where to Watch: Audible

This is Us

A modern tear-shedding drama that portrays an all loving father and his family go through personal struggles at different intervals of life as they try to find happiness and get over a tragedy in their past.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gifted

Gifted is an emotional-comedy drama of Frank, a single man raising his niece, Mary, who is gifted with exceptional intelligence. While Frank tries his level best to give Mary a normal life just like the kids of her age as his deceased sister desired, he legally fights his own mother for Mary's custody. A soothing simple watch of an uncle-niece bond that touches your heart.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Maska

The movie is about a teenage Parsi boy. He is very passionate about becoming the an actor but there is one thing that stands between him and his dream - his mother’s desire for him to follow his dad and take on the family business - an Irani Cafe. in the movie the mother is depicted as a little overbearing and that’s when Rustom the boy’s father makes occasional appearances to offer advice to his son. The movie speaks volumes about family and bonding.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

This fictional book follows an inquisitive nine year old Oskar who looks at solving the mystery of a key he finds in his father’s closet after his father’s demise in the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre.

Where to Watch: Audible

Rajma Chawal

The movie’s name comes from the idea that the dish Rajma Chawal has an exclusive intimation with family and home, something Kabir Mathur is completely embittered by. Kabir’s entire life has been overthrown as he shifts to Old Delhi which feels more like a prison to him. Kabir’s father, Ram, fears that his son would grow distant from him and slip away. The movie in a way inspires new age father and son relationships

Where to Watch: Netflix

Gulabo Sitabo

Based in the quaint locales of Lucknow, this slow - paced film explores a relationship between a greedy landlord and his tenant. This movie follows a hilarious script that explores their relationship and bond.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Raya and The Last Dragon

Being the lone warrior and the proud Guardian of the Dragon Gem, Raya succeeds her father, Chief Benja. Raya and the Last Dragon is a remarkable film of separation, anticipation and trust. Separated from her father as a kid after Chief Benja was turned to stone, Raya lost everything she had. Raya's sole aim is to find the last dragon to bring harmony amongst the people of Kamundra and have this last chance to unite with her father.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Family Man- New Season

Everyone strives for the perfect work-life balance, to spend time with the children and have dinner with the family. But can you afford the ideal lifestyle when you’re not a “minimum guy” and have the safety of an entire nation on your shoulders? Srikant Tiwari is back with another season of the Family man and this time, things get personal. Be it the innocent negotiations between him and his son or the plight of a father dealing with the tantrums of a teenage daughter, watch the father in Srikant juggle the polarities of his life- as a husband, an agent and most importantly- A father.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tera Yaar Hoon Mein

Sony SAB's popular show Tera Yaar Hoon Main beautifully brings out the true essence of a father-son relationship. The show has kept the audience hooked with its relatable storyline around Rajeev Bansal (Ssudeep Sahir), a simpleton and his efforts to become a friend to his young son. This Father's Day, watch Rajeev and his heart-touching efforts to become his son's 'Yaar' in a series of events that will make you hug your dad. Pro-tip: Tune in to Sony SAB to watch the show together with your dad for an emotional yet delightful Father's Day celebration.

Where to Watch: Sony SAB

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The film based on the real life story of the former flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena is a plot that portrays a very beautiful bond between Gunjan and her father, Anup. The movie is about many different things like gender prejudices, workplace discrimination, women’s daily struggles, etc. but above all it is about how Anup supports his daughter Gunjan through it all. Infact Gunjan dared to dream big because as a child Anup didn't let gender define or limit Gunjan’s dreams.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Father Of The Bride

A humorously enjoyable classic, Father Of The Bride follows the story of a father who finds it difficult to let go of his daughter when she is about to get married. In denial that his daughter has grown up enough to have a man in her life doesn't sync well with George. Trying hard to be happy for his daughter, the film is a heartfelt tale of acceptance laden with humour.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Selection Day

The show is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s, Selection Day . It is a story about two brothers, moved by their father, shift to Mumbai in the hope of securing a career in cricket. The father believes that establishing his sons as the best batsmen will be the end of his poverty and misery. He has placed all his hope in them and is shown calling his sons Champion #1 and Champion #2 to remind them of their potential time and again. This movie particularly covers a different set of emotions that come into play in a relationship between a father and a child.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Live Twice, Love Once

The movie plot revolves around Emilio who is an elderly mathematics professor who isn’t quite ready to accept that his memory is fading. He suffers from Alhziemers and decides to take an unlikely trip with his daughter’s family to find his childhood love before he forgets her.

Where to Watch- Sony SAB

Your Honor

Family is our sanctuary, our safe space. But what happens when all hell breaks loose in this heaven? From the streets of Punjab comes this gritty story of an upright judge, Bishan Khosla, whose son gets involved in a hit and run case now stands at the brink of a choice- his blood or his morals. As the lines between the good and the bad start to blur and the cards start to unfold, there is no more black or white- only grey. Will a diligent judge abide by his duties or will the role of a father get the best of him?

Where to Watch- SonyLIV

Like Father

This is a story about a woman who seems to have everything, or so she thinks. Racheal thinks she has everything figured out until she is dumped at the altar. Her father, who Racheal hasn't seen since she was 5 years old is at the wedding too. They end up getting drunk and wake up on the ship that is supposed to be her honeymoon trip.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Breathe and Breathe: Into The Shadows

A father’s love is unparalleled. He cannot bear the slightest scratch on his dear little one. But when he discovers his child’s life is in danger, till what extent will he go to for the ones he loves? Enveloped in suspense, both the seasons of the Breathe, trail the captivating psychological thriller as ordinary men are faced with extraordinary circumstances. Amidst the chaos of police investigations, mysterious villains and the desperation of a father, watch unconditional love take the steering wheel as everything else fades into the back.

Where to Watch- Amazon Prime Video

Cheaper By The Dozen

Cheaper By The Dozen is another super fun title to enjoy with your family indoors. While his wife is away, Tom is taken on a rollercoaster of a journey by his 12 kids. As he tries to balance between handling the children, and coaching a football team, a comical chaos ensues.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar