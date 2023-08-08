Farhan Akhtar CONFIRMS Don 3 with motion poster, but fans are unhappy | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Farhan Akhtar confirms Don 3

After too many speculations about Don 3 happening or not happening, Farhan Akhtar finally confirmed the news. The actor-producer on Tuesday dropped a motion poster for the upcoming crime thriller. However, the motion poster does not reveal the star cast and other deets about the film.

In the motion poster, one can see number 3 adorned with a red border and reads 'A New Era Begins.' Akhtar also did not reveal the lead and shared the poster without a caption.

Watch Don 3 motion poster here:

Why are fans not happy with Don 3 announcement?

Soon after the motion poster took over the internet, fans shared their reactions to it and are certainly not happy with the film. But, why? For those unversed, Shah Rukh Khan played the lead in Don 2, which is the second installment of the blockbuster hit starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1978. SRK recently stepped out of the project following which Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the role. However, the makers have not announced the development officially yet.

Reacting to it, fans demanded Shah Rukh Khan for the role and is not ready for Ranveer Singh in Don 3. One fan wrote, "I don't have any problem with Ranveer doing the role but these guys are shoving down our throats by saying New Era and all. Ranveer is not even a superstar of his generation. These gimmicks will fail." Another user wrote, "I agree tho that he should have started fresh. don 3 doesn’t make sense when it’s not srk who’s doing it."

"Don(2006) was my first SRK film in theatres, Don 3 being made without him feels like a betrayal, especially when he is still ruling the industry. It is not like prev two films were blockbusters, they were avg films aided by ever elegant & stylish performance from the king. Cashing on his glory," wrote the third one.

Check Twitter reactions here:

