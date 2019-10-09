Fan spots goosebumps on Kabir Singh's arm in an emotional scene. Shahid Kapoor is amazed

Image Source : TWITTER A fan points out at goosebumps on Shahid Kapoor's hand from a scene in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor gave one of the best performances of the year and looked convincing to every bit in his portrayal of Kabir Singh, even the critics of the film could not deny that Shahid's portrayal of a passionate mad lover in the film, was done with perfection. Kabir Singh gave Shahid his biggest solo success of his career. Fans loved the film, especially the scenes of Kabir Singh and Preeti performed by the lead actors.

Recently, a fan took to his Twitter to give a special mention to a scene between the leads of the film. She tweeted, 'When the actor brings the character to life and feels his emotions, the audience will be glued to the screen. @shahidkapoor actually had goosebumps when #KabirSingh got to know that he's going to be a father. Respect, Shahid.'

Shahid responded to this tweet and said, ‘Even I didn’t notice that. The director Sandeep told me after he saw the edit. Amazing that you caught it.’

The user pointed out the scene from the film where Kabir learns that Preeti is pregnant with his child. Kabir immediately hugs Preeti and his eyes turn moist. The fan notices that while performing this scene Shahid gets goosebumps.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Kabir Singh was a remake of super hit Telegu film, Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh performed exceedingly well on the box office and the audience showered their love on the film but the film was attracted a lot of criticism for its portrayal of relationship and women as many felt that film promoted toxic masculinity and slammed the filmmakers for it.