Exclusive: Here's where Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati starrer 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' is shot

After creating a stir in the singing industry, Dhvani Bhanushali is now all set to step into the acting world. The singer-turner-actor is going to start her acting career with the upcoming Bollywood film 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam', the shooting of which has been completed and the film will be released in theatres on September 20. Aashim Gulati will be seen in the lead role with Dhvani in the film. The actor came into the limelight with 'Tum Bin 2'. In such a situation, the entire cast and team of the film is busy promoting the film. Meanwhile, Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati and the film's director Saurabh Dasgupta spoke openly about the preparations and shooting experiences related to the film in an exclusive conversation with India TV.

These films and web series have also been shot in Madhya Pradesh

'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' director Saurabh Dasgupta, while talking about the shooting location of the film, said that the film has been shot in cities like Bhopal and Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, Kiran Rao's 'Missing Ladies', Akshay Kumar starrer 'Padman', Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghuveer Yadav's 'Panchayat and Panchayat 2' series and 'Ashram' have been shot in different areas of Madhya Pradesh. Saurabh Dasgupta revealed why he chose Madhya Pradesh for shooting his film.

The beauty of Chanderi attracted

Saurabh says that he was very much attracted by the beauty of Chanderi. Talking about Chanderi, Saurabh Dasgupta said 'There is a lot of new things there, a lot of variety. The setup of Barsana and Haryana has been arranged in Chanderi and Bhopal itself, which looks absolutely original. Bhopal also had the desired atmosphere, due to which it has been chosen. The government there is also promoting the shooting of new films. Tourism is getting a lot of boost from the film policy of Madhya Pradesh.'

The beautiful valleys of Madhya Pradesh attract filmmakers

Let us tell you, the beautiful valleys and old forts of Madhya Pradesh also attract filmmakers. The low population and cooperation of the local people also make Madhya Pradesh a better option for film shooting. This is the reason why this state has been the first choice of Bollywood people for years and not just today. The film 'Naya Daur' released in 1957 was shot in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala were seen in the lead roles in the film. However, after this, no film was shot here for years. But, in the last few years, Madhya Pradesh has once again become the first choice of Bollywood filmmakers.

