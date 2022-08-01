Excited for Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's film? Catch Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani latest update here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT-RANVEER SINGH Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to enthral the audience with their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This is the second time the two actors are coming together after their fiery performances in Gully Boy. Karan Johar is directing the film as he take up directorial duties after five years. His last directed film was Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about RRKPK. Well, KJo has shared an update about the film. The filmmaker on Monday announced the wrap on his upcoming directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Latest Update

He took to Twitter to share the update on the wrap of the film, which he described as "a piece of my heart".

"A kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic!" he wrote.

The filmmaker also thanked the crew of the film for their support. "Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani. I am forever grateful," Johar said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Cast

The family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Release Date

On his 50th birthday, Karan unveiled the release date of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The Bollywood film will hit the big screens on February 10.

