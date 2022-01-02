Follow us on Image Source : IG/ESHA DEOL, SUNNY DEOL Esha Deol can't stop laughing after Sunny Deol shares his 'icing on the cake' moment

Actor Sunny Deol is having a gala time in Manali. On Sunday (January 2), he took to Instagram and shared a video of him playfully shoving his head in the snow. "Icing on the cake. Enjoy every moment of Life. #Mountains #snowday #sunday," Sunny captioned the clip. The hilarious video left his sister Esha Deol laughing her heart out.

In the video clip, Sunny can be seen wearing a green jacket and salmon coloured beanie. At the beginning of the video, he bends down and puts his face in the snow. Then he stood up and his whole face was smeared with snow and he started laughing.

Take a look:

In no time, Sunny's post was bombarded with comments from his fans and followers. Reacting to the video, Sunny's sister Esha Deol wrote, "Bhaiya with laughing emojis." Photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped a heart emoji. One of the users wrote, "So cute." Another said, "Santa Claus." "So sweet, so funny," said another user.

Earlier, he dropped multiple pictures from the hill station, wherein he can be seen striking poses against the mesmerising view of the snow-capped mountains. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022#Manali #NewYear #Nature #2022".

It seems like Manali is Sunny's favourite holiday destination as last year also he along with his father Dharmendra spent quality time for a couple of days there. He also shot a few portions of his upcoming film 'Gadar 2' there.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel in the lead role. The film will also star film director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part. The film went on floors in December in Himachal Pradesh.

