Emraan Hashmi to play villain in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3?

After the blockbuster success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to treat their fans with the third installment of the series Tiger 3. While the makers haven't announced it officially, the superstar is gearing up for his role and according to the buzz on social media, he will be fighting Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Reports claim that YRF found Hashmi perfect for the role of the baddie in the film and he is even beefing up to face Salman Khan. Considering the power packed action witnessed in the first two films, fans are excited to watch another thrilling faceoff in Tiger 3.

Reports also claim that the film will go on the floor in March. Currently, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his most awaited film Radhe: your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will be returning with the role of a cop. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. It will hit the screen on Eid 2021.

The film was supposed to release on Eid 2020 but the COVID19 pandemic played spoilsport. Salman had announced the film along with the trailer launch of his last film Dabangg 3. The film's announcement led to speculation that it might be a follow-up film to Wanted, in which his character's name was Radhe. Incidentally, Wanted was directed by Prabhu Deva, who also helmed Radhe.

Salman, however, put a stop to all the rumours at the trailer launch of Dabanng 3. "The name was actually in Tere Naam and then we used it in 'Wanted'. It is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with Wanted. It is rather bigger than Wanted," the actor said.

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman also has Kick 2, Antim and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.