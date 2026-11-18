Ektaa R Kapoor is adding another horror project to her film slate. The producer has joined hands with filmmaker Sajid Khan and Amar Butala for Hero Ki Horrorine, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 5, 2027. The announcement brings together three names with experience across different areas of the Hindi entertainment industry.

Ektaa has returned to horror several times in her career. Bhooth Bangla and The Vvaan are among the recent projects mentioned as part of Ektaa's work in the horror genre. Hero Ki Horrorine adds another theatrical title to the list. From television shows that brought supernatural stories into everyday viewing to her work on the big screen, she has consistently explored audiences' interest in the mysterious and the unexplained. With Hero Ki Horrorine, she is once again backing a theatrical project in this space.

Sajid Khan returns with Hero Ki Horrorine

Directed by Sajid Khan, the film is set in a mysterious world and promises a mix of horror and entertainment. The makers have not shared details about the storyline or cast yet, but the release date has now been confirmed.

Sajid Khan will direct Hero Ki Horrorine. He is known for films such as Housefull, Housefull 2 and Himmatwala.

The title and the setting suggest a mysterious world, but further details about the characters and the plot are still awaited. For now, the February 2027 release announcement is the key update from the makers.

Amar Butala joins the production

The project also brings producer Amar Butala into the collaboration. He has previously been associated with films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kesari and Mission Majnu. Hero Ki Horrorine is a Jai Ho Media Ventures production, presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Amar Butala.

With Ektaa's experience in horror entertainment, Sajid Khan handling direction and Butala bringing his production experience to the project, Hero Ki Horrorine brings together a team with varied backgrounds in the industry. The film is set to release in cinemas on February 5, 2027. Further announcements about its cast and story are awaited.

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