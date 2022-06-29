Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor look HOT in movie posters

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ek Villain Returns movie posters are out now!

Ek Villain Returns is all set to release in the cinema halls on July 29. The trailer will be launched on June 30 and the makers dropped the first movie posted featuring the lead cast Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor looking irresistible and hot. Film buffs shared positive responses to the look of the Bollywood stars in the upcoming movie and the anticipation will begin to build up ahead of the trailer launch.

John and Disha come together in Ek Villain Returns

In one of the movie posters unveiled by the makers, we see a shirtless John posing with Disha. The Malang actress wore a black sports bra and denim shorts. Her look is edgy and her pairing with John looks promising. Both John and Disha set fitness goals in their lives off the camera and now fans are excited to see them set the screens on fire in Ek Villain returns.

Sharing her look from the film, Disha wrote on Twitter, "Hero aur heroine ki stories toh bohot hain, ab baari hai Villain ki kahani jaan ne ki!

#EkVillainReturns, trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas this Villaintines Day - 29th July 2022 (sic)."

Arjun sports a tattooed look

Another Ek Villain Returns movie poster features Arjun with Tara. Arjun sported tattooed arms and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt as he posed with Tara on the motorbike. If the first poster is any indication, their chemistry will be intense in the movie. Both Disha-John and Arjun-Tara are new pairs in Bollywood and the anticipation is high for the movie.

All you need to know about Ek Villain Returns

Eight years after Ek Villain, Mohit Suri directed the sequel Ek Villain Returns. The much-anticipated movie went on floors last year and finished shooting three months ago. The unit shot extensively in Goa, where Mohit shot his last movie Malang with Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Producer Ekta Kapoor said "Ek Villain" is Balaji's most "special flagship franchise".