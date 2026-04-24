DYK Varun Dhawan once rejected Shraddha Kapoor's proposal? Here's what happened next | Birthday special

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 39th birthday today. On the occasion let's revisit one of the most hilarious stories related to the actor. It is well known that Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, have always shared an extremely cordial relationship since childhood days. They have even worked together in movies such as ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. The stars has also gained immense popularity among the masses due to their great on-screen chemistry.

While doing promotions for the December release Baby John, Varun Dhawan came clean about what took place following his refusal of Shraddha Kapoor's marriage proposal. During his interaction with YouTuber Shubhnakar Mishra, he shared details regarding the period when Shraddha Kapoor declared her love towards him when she was eight years old.

What did Varun Dhawan say?

The actor said, 'Shraddha's birthday was happening, it was her tenth birthday, where she had asked me for her birthday. She was dressed in a frock. There were like around four people, who used to love Shraddha. All of a sudden, these four people gathered around me and asked me, 'Why don't you like Shraddha?''

Varun added, 'I said, 'Well, I am interested in the dance competition'. They were like, 'Oh no, you should like her, liking her is compulsory.' I am not joking at all. That's the guy, who loves her. So they got into a fight with me, and got me beaten up."

Shraddha Kapoor saved Varun Dhawan

But he did go on to join the dance competition where he won first place whereas Shraddha came third. But yet another story began when they reached the age of teenagers and Varun had to attend a dance competition in Shraddha’s school. Varun seems to have been caught up in some sort of a row there as he beat someone up with a stick at the competition. But it was the actress who saved him from being chased by those people.

He said, 'She looks very pretty that day. On that day, I regret not accepting her proposal. We then became friends. That’s a lot of story. Ask her what happens next.''

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Border 2, will next feature in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Also Read: Did Rakesh Bedi get Rs 1 crore bonus from Dhurandhar makers for playing Jameel Jamali? Actor reveals