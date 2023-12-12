Dunki Advance Booking Collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer creates stir at USA box office, earns THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dunki Advance Booking Collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer creates stir at USA box office

Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of Bollywood is all set for his last release of 2023, after giving two blockbuster films, Pathaan and Jawan. SRK is returning to the big screen with the film Dunki. For the first time in this film, fans will get to see the partnership of Rajkumar Hirani and King Khan. There are only a few days left before the release of 'Dunki, so its booking has opened in the foreign market. This movie of Shah Rukh Khan is making waves in booking in the USA even before its release.

Both the films of SRK that were released this year before Dunki had made very good collections in the USA. Booking of Dunki has recently started in America. For the first day, around Rs 5,000 tickets were sold there. Now according to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki is being released in around 320 locations in the USA.

This film has a total of 915 shows in the USA. According to reports, within a few days, around 6514 tickets for Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan starrer were sold abroad for the first day's show. However, there are still 9 days left before the release of the film, so ticket sales are going to increase further. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's film has earned $90,292 from ticket sales so far.

Prabhas-Shah Rukh face off at the box office

Let us tell you that on the same day that Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is releasing, Prabhas's Salaar is also going to hit the theatres. Both these films are being released in theaters on December 22, 2023. Fans will get to see Taapsee Pannu's pairing with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Dunki. On the other hand Shruti Hasan will be seen opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's directorial.

